Permissive exemption applications are due on or before Dec. 31, 2019.
Any eligible organizations seeking continuing of property tax exemption must file an Exemption Application, Form 451, on or before Dec. 31, 2019, in the county where the property is subject to tax.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Call the Dodge County Assessor’s Office at 402-727-3911 with any questions or concerns. Failure to file will result in the loss of any tax exempt status.
If you did not receive Form 451 in the mail, it is available at the assessor’s office or online at https://revenue.nebraska.gov/sites/revenue.nebraska.gov/files/doc/pad/forms/451_Exempt_App.pdf.