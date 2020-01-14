May 1, 2020, is the late day for personal property owners to file their 2020 Nebraska Personal Property Return and Depreciation Schedule on all property owned or leased as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Returns filed after May 1 will be assessed a 10% penalty and are not eligible for the personal property tax refund of up to $10,000.
For your convenience, 2020 returns are available online at https://dodge.nebraskaassessors.com/ (left-hand side, personal property search or e-file personal property if a 2019 return was filed). The State of Nebraska Property Assessment Division website is: https://revenue.nebraska.gov/sites/revenue.nebraska.gov/files/doc/pad/forms/Nebr_Personal_Prop_Return_nocalc-1.pdf.
Any questions may be directed to Susan Severson at 402-727-3916 or susan.severson@dodgecounty.ne.gov.