Plans are on track for bid letting for construction of a new parking apron at Fremont Municipal Airport.
Members of the airport advisory committee heard that and other updates during their Friday morning meeting.
Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the city, said the aircraft parking apron likely will be constructed next year. He estimates the project will cost $1.4 million.
Eric Johnson, a committee member, said there is a June 28 deadline for the project to be bid and a grant application submitted to the federal government.
“To get the monies, we have to meet that June 28 date,” Goedeken agreed.
Goedeken said Burns McDonnell is on track to advertise for bids for the parking apron in mid-June.
Burns McDonnell, which is in Kansas City, Mo., specializes in aviation facility planning, design and construction.
Goedeken said the apron will have access to the north-south taxiway.
“As an alternate, they’re going to have a tie-in to that east-west taxiway,” he added.
The connection to the second taxiway will depend on monies available.
Parking apron construction is part of the plan for improvements at the local airport.
Those plans also include construction of a new airport terminal.
The current terminal, built in 1964, needs new heating and air conditioning systems and other upgrades.
Bob Crain, project manager of aviation services for Burns McDonnell, told the Fremont City Council that the Federal Aviation Administration would like to see the new apron in place before a new terminal is constructed.
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton has said the current apron is worn out and needs to be expanded to accommodate more activity and larger planes.
During the recent meeting, Goedeken also said work is being done with Davis Design of Lincoln to get a scope of services — what the architectural firm will charge for the design of the terminal building and what services it will provide.
As part of the terminal master plan, the automated weather observing system (AWOS) must be moved from the northern side to a southwesterly location on the airport grounds.
Advisory committee members voted in April to recommend the move.
That recommendation was made because the proposed site plan would conflict with the effectiveness of AWOS usage.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation-Aeronautics Division had representatives at the airport recently in regard to moving the AWOS system.
City staff will pour the new concrete pads for the system and run utilities and communications lines to the new AWOS site.
The NDOT-aeronautics division has a team that will move, test and make the AWOS operational.
“They hope to be out here in late July, early August to physically move everything. They thought the AWOS would be down for a week, possibly two weeks for the physical move, because first they’ve got to move it and then they’ve got to test it. We’re pretty much on track with that,” Goedeken said.
Also as part of the terminal plan, the gate on the west end of the airport eventually will be closed off and the gate moved to a point west of its current location, he said.
In other business, the committee voted to recommend to the city council that:
• The annual fireworks show again be held on July 3 at the local airport.
• GFG Spray Service/GFG Ag Products be allowed to use the airport for its aerial application and crop dusting business for 2019.