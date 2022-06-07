Power outage scheduled for Wednesday evening in part of Fremont

There will be a scheduled power outage from about 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in Fremont while electrical crews perform maintenance and repairs.
The outage will cover the area between Bell Street to Platte Avenue and 23rd Street to 19th Street.
Electric garage doors will not open during a power outage, so city workers advise residents to leave their garage doors open if they need their vehicle.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
