 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Power outage scheduled for Wednesday evening in part of Fremont

  • 0
City Alert

There will be a scheduled power outage from about 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in Fremont while electrical crews perform maintenance and repairs.

The outage will cover the area between Bell Street to Platte Avenue and 23rd Street to 19th Street.

Electric garage doors will not open during a power outage, so city workers advise residents to leave their garage doors open if they need their vehicle.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrant caravan sets out in southern Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News