Progress continues on new airport terminal

Construction of the new terminal at Fremont Municipal Airport is on course.

And might be even finished a little earlier.

Members of the Fremont Municipal Airport advisory board heard about construction progress when they met Friday morning. The new terminal building is set for completion on Feb. 1.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont, said walls are up on the building’s interior. More interior work will be done at this point due to weather conditions.

“They’ve been putting plastic up on the windows, so they’re getting ready to get it sealed in so they can work in the weather. The roof is on,” he said.

Electrical and plumbing work inside is underway.

“They’re moving right along,” he said.

The Fremont City Council awarded the construction contract for the new terminal to the Omaha-based Ronco Construction for $1.667 million. The $1.7 million project will be constructed entirely through local funding.

Goedeken anticipates that the Feb. 1 deadline will be met.

“It might even be a little sooner than that,” Goedeken said, adding, “We’ve been looking at furnishings to go inside.”

The terminal will include a conference room, front area and pilots’ lounge. It also will have three offices available to be rented out.

Goedeken said the tenant offices won’t be furnished.

“The tenant will furnish the offices,” he said.

Furniture will be purchased for the pilots’ lounge. That should include a couch, desks and recliners. A conference room will include a table and chairs and podium. An outer office will include a reception desk and other furnishings.

“It’s going to be nice,” he said.

Goedeken plans to contract local businesses about getting quotes for the furnishings.

He expressed appreciation for the contractor.

“Good contractor,” he said. “They’re very conscientious.”

In other business, Goedeken said the street department put down concrete in a grassy spot between an access road and pavement in front of some hangars.

Reflectors have been installed at an old north-south runway.

Roadway paint has been ordered to paint markers on the main runway in the spring.

“You can’t paint it right now,” Goedeken told the Tribune. “The concrete’s too cold.”

The airport advisory committee meets at 8:15 a.m. on the third Friday of each month in the current airport terminal at 1203 W. 23rd St. Meetings are open to the public.

