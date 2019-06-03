Per the passage of LB 512, any owner of real property destroyed on or after Jan. 1 and before July 1 of the current assessment year may file Form 425: Report of Destroyed Real Property.
Damaged property must exceed 20 percent of the property’s assessed value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor.
On or before July 15 of the current assessment year, Form 425 must be filed with the county assessor in the county where the property is located. Failure to adequately identify the destroyed real property or not describing the damage may result in dismissal of the report.
Form 425 must be accompanied by official notification from either the city/county inspector, FEMA, written estimate from a certified contractor, or Farm Service Agency records.
Form 425 is available in the county assessor’s office (courthouse, second floor) or online at http://www.revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/forms/f_425.pdf.