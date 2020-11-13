Public encouraged to talk about voting rights via Humanities Nebraska online conversations

Humanities Nebraska is launching a new online conversation series called “Valuing the Vote.”
The series starts Nov. 17.
Topics will range from the 19th Amendment, which guarantees American women the right to vote, to the Civil Rights movement.
A scholar will set the stage with a brief talk and then discuss various questions posed by audience members via Facebook Live.
Organizations and individuals can register for email alerts and learn more about the guest speakers at humanitiesnebraska.org/vote
“The recent elections, national, state and local, remind us that our democracy is built on the ability of each citizen to cast their vote, Mary L. Yager, HN associate director, told the Fremont Tribune. “Tuning in to the ‘Valuing the Vote’ series will remind Fremonters and all Nebraskans that the right to cast that vote has been expanded over our country’s history, often through blood, sweat and tears, and continues to require our watchfulness and participation as citizens.”
Yager said the virtual series will encourage Nebraskans to:
- Explore hard-fought battles historically waged to give all Americans the right to vote.
- Consider the meaning of enfranchisement in the 21st century.
- Discuss what the future might have for civic participation.
“While we are looking at this as an in-depth series, each session can be attended as a stand-alone,” Yager said. “Our hope is that people will participate as much as they are able.”
Four sessions, set for November and December, will start at 2 p.m. Two other sessions are planned for early 2021.
The dates and topics are:
- Nov. 17 — “A Century of Women’s Suffrage, Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
- Nov. 19 — “Clues to Clara Bewick Colby: The Rediscovery of Local Women’s History.”
- Dec. 1 — “Nebraska’s Forgotten Suffrage Leader Doris Stevens.” Originally from Omaha, Stevens was part of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.
- Dec. 3 — “More on women and the vote.
Dianne Bystrom, director emerita of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University, will present the Nov. 17 topic.
Laureen Riedesel, who recently retired after a 47-year career at the Beatrice Public Library, will present the Nov. 19 topic.
Sally Bisson-Best, associate professor and director of College of Saint Mary’s legal studies program, who retired in May, will present the Nov. 19 program. She previously has spoken in Fremont.
Individuals and organizations such as libraries, schools and clubs are invited to register for email alerts and other information via the website. All registered names will be eligible for book and DVD drawings throughout the series — along with easy access to recordings available for viewing later.
Registering organizations are encouraged to engage their constituents to participate at their locations — as social distancing allows — or at home, Yager said.
They will receive promotional posters.
“Valuing the Vote” was funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.
