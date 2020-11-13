Public encouraged to talk about voting rights via Humanities Nebraska online conversations

“While we are looking at this as an in-depth series, each session can be attended as a stand-alone,” Yager said. “Our hope is that people will participate as much as they are able.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four sessions, set for November and December, will start at 2 p.m. Two other sessions are planned for early 2021.

The dates and topics are:

Nov. 17 — “A Century of Women’s Suffrage, Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Nov. 19 — “Clues to Clara Bewick Colby: The Rediscovery of Local Women’s History.”

Dec. 1 — “Nebraska’s Forgotten Suffrage Leader Doris Stevens.” Originally from Omaha, Stevens was part of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.

Dec. 3 — “More on women and the vote.

Dianne Bystrom, director emerita of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University, will present the Nov. 17 topic.

Laureen Riedesel, who recently retired after a 47-year career at the Beatrice Public Library, will present the Nov. 19 topic.

Sally Bisson-Best, associate professor and director of College of Saint Mary’s legal studies program, who retired in May, will present the Nov. 19 program. She previously has spoken in Fremont.