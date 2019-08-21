Mary Loftis has some advice about Medicare insurance options.
And she’ll share those during a Medicare Basics Program on Sept. 11.
The event will start at 7 p.m. in the Nebraska Extension Office in Dodge County at 1206 W. 23rd St., in Fremont. The program is free and open to the public.
Loftis is the Nebraska Extension Associate for the Northeast District and Nebraska SHIIP Counselor.
She’ll conduct the program designed to provide information for people either becoming eligible for Medicare or who might already be on it.
Attendees are asked to register by calling the Dodge County Extension Office at 402-727-2775 so enough materials are available.
“I like having people sign up ahead of time so I know how to set up the room and how many copies of the PowerPoints I can provide for the individuals,” Loftis told the Fremont Tribune.
Loftis noted that the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period is coming soon, so some area residents might be getting an increasingly large amount of Medicare mail.
They may be getting invitations to informational meetings hosted by insurance companies.
Or they may be a speaker scheduled to talk at their local senior center regarding Medicare insurance options.
Whatever the scenario, area residents can become a target for anyone selling Medicaid-associated coverage.
“You are welcome to attend any of these meetings, but don’t sign up for anything until you visit with someone who has absolutely nothing to gain from the Medicare plan you are considering,” Loftis said.
The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) provides free unbiased information from the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
SHIIP counselors provide this information to individuals becoming eligible for Medicare and for those already on it who need to compare their drug plan coverage each year.
“There’s a time for questions and answers afterward and if I don’t know the answers, I know people who will,” Loftis said. “Everyone is welcome to attend so bring a new to Medicare friend with you!”