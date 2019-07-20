People who own residences in Dodge County that were affected by March flooding are invited to public meetings on Wednesday.
Those who attend one of the July 24 meetings can learn about potential grant funding sources to help residential property owners in mitigating and repairing homes damaged by the flood.
Meetings will start at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of the City Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
Both meetings will cover the same material.
“The March 2019 flooding has presented many challenges to property owners. We are hopeful we can secure funding to help property owners overcome some of those challenges,” said Lottie Mitchell, executive assistant for the City of Fremont.
Meetings are being co-hosted by the Greater Fremont Development Council (GFDC) and the City of Fremont.
By attending a meeting, those affected by flooding can find out which grant programs GFDC and the city are applying for and how the grant programs can provide flood relief funding to property owners.
The first grant program is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
This program would provide 75 percent of the cost to mitigate the residential structure above the base flood elevation.
Mitigating the flood risk then allows the property owner to apply for the second grant program.
The second grant program is the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).
This program would provide property owners with up to $25,000 to rehabilitate the home.
The NAHTF does not allow for the rehabilitation of properties in a flood plain, therefore, property owners will need to mitigate the flood risk prior to applying for these funds.
If a property is currently not in the flood plain, and was affected by the March flooding, the owner would be eligible to apply for the NAHTF without having to go through mitigation first.
Deadlines for the grant programs are July 30, 2019 and Oct. 1, 2019.
It is anticipated that if the grant program requests are approved, construction activities would begin after the first of the year and have two years to be completed.
“Attending the meetings is important to show our funders the level of need our community and the surrounding area has,” Mitchell said. “It’s important to attend the meetings to learn about potential assistance that may become available.”
Plans are to have an interpreter available for attendees who speak Spanish.