Remembering Bob Warner

They may not have agreed with him on every issue, but those who served on the Fremont City Council with Bob Warner appreciated his honesty, straightforwardness and stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

Some saw him as a friend and others as a mentor. As a man of faith, Warner is credited with the commitment he showed to his church.

The longtime Fremont resident, who served on the council for two decades, died Sept. 17 and his funeral was Thursday.

He was 93.

“Bob was very passionate about the city of Fremont,” said former Mayor and Councilman Scott Getzschman. “He was always well prepared and he spent a lot of time making sure that whatever he was going to propose was going to be the best for the citizens in Fremont and in his ward.”

Former Fremont City Councilman Gary Bolton, who served with Warner for 10 years, also commended his commitment.

“I always found Bob to be honest and a real steward of the taxpayers’ funds, kind of a watchdog of the spending,” Bolton said. “He served a real purpose on the council. Bob was a good councilman.”

Former Fremont City Councilman Jon Gilfry appreciated Warner’s direct approach and integrity.

“He was never afraid to speak exactly what was on his mind. Good or bad news, he would give it to you and everyone respected him, because he was so straightforward and trustworthy and honest,” Gilfry said.

Bolton said he often found himself agreeing with Warner on the council.

“Not on everything, but most times, he and I were on the same page on issues,” Bolton said. “Even when we were not in agreement on some particular issue, he respected my opinion and I respected his.”

Getzschman expressed similar thoughts.

“We weren’t always on the same side of every issue, but Bob was a person that when the issue was over – win or lose – you moved on and you could always have a conversation with him,” Getzschman said.

Former Fremont City Councilwoman Patti Vaughan served on the council with Warner for 15 years.

“While we were often at odds on city issues, I always appreciated his mastery of the budget process,” Vaughan said. “When Bob was ready to vote, ‘Aye,’ on the budget, I knew it had been soundly vetted and that tax dollars would be wisely spent.”

Vaughan noted the respect Warner had for city employees.

“I also appreciated his staunch support of rank and file city workers,” Vaughan said.

Getzschman appreciated Warner’s friendship.

“He was a good friend and he’ll be missed,” Getzschman said. “He did a lot of good for the citizens of Fremont in his years of service. He served 20 years straight on the council. That’s truly noteworthy in itself. That’s five terms.”

Gilfry, who served on the council from 2006 to 2010, valued Warner’s experience.

“I literally looked up to him as a mentor, because he had so much experience,” Gilfry said. “He was a mentor to all the new councilmembers that were on with me that first year.”

Warner’s term ended in 2008, two years before Gilfry’s would conclude.

“The two years I worked with him were probably two of my favorite years on the council,” Gilfry said.

Warner also helped former Fremont City Councilman Matt Bechtel, who first ran in 2014, was elected in 2016 and served until 2020.

“When I first entered the race for city council at 19 years old, Bob was very patient with me and gave me advice as I navigated my way through Fremont’s politics,” Bechtel said. “He explained events that happened in the past that led to present circumstances.”

Bechtel has good memories of Warner.

“I will always remember sitting on his front porch as he told me stories from his days on the council, and I will always appreciate that he took the time to try and help me,” Bechtel said.

Besides serving as a councilman, Warner supported his community and country in other ways.

Warner was a member of the city’s first American Legion Baseball state championship team to represent Nebraska in a Midwest regional tournament in 1946, and win the championship in 1947.

The Fremont High School graduate served four years in the U.S. Navy and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854.

Warner had a career with Hawkins Construction Company of Omaha and retired in 1985.

He was member of the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department, Fremont Housing Advisory and Appeals Board, Fremont Planning Commission and Dodge County Planning Commission. He was one of the founders of the Fremont Friendship Center and served on its board of directors.

Warner was elected to the city council in 1988 and represented the 4th Ward for 20 consecutive years. He was chairman of the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition, representing Fremont from 1992-2008.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

The Rev. Owen Korte, former senior pastor at St. Patrick’s, recalled Warner’s dedication to his church.

“Bob was key and so very instrumental to the construction of the new St. Patrick’s church back in 1998-01,” Korte said. “He brought all the experience from his work as a construction manager for Hawkins.”

As the new church was being built, Warner attended every weekly meeting with the construction team for 18 months.

Warner went to the construction site after workers were done for the day. He checked the workmanship and reported issues at the construction meeting.

If an issue wasn’t solved to Warner’s satisfaction, he brought it to Korte, who took it to the architect and construction company boss.

Korte and Warner had long conversations as they walked through the work site together.

“I learned a lot about construction from him and I use it over and over today in my role as a caretaker of parish buildings,” Korte said. “Bob was honest to the core, direct and perseverant. At heart, he loved Fremont and his Catholic faith.”