Remembering Kim: People recall woman dedicated to city, youth

Longtime park board member Dian Christensen Hillis pointed out that a first-ever job can set a precedence for the direction a young person will go.

“If you don’t have a foundation to grow from, you don’t go anywhere; “You’re going to struggle with jobs, success and your vision,” Christensen Hillis said. “Kim laid that foundation. She gave them that base they could draw from.”

Lottie Mitchell, executive assistant for the City of Fremont, and friend of Koski, also saw her effect on youth.

“Kim had a way of making every person feel important,” Mitchell said. “She never had any kids of her own, but she had thousands of them. She remembered every person who ever worked for her and what position they held and a story about them. She loved RoPo (Ronin Pool) where she created memories as a kid, then managed the pool during her career. The hours spent coaching, working ball diamonds, marking fields, and making sure everyone had what they needed are immeasurable.”

Ali Granger, a math teacher at Logan View High School, worked with Kim for 10 years as part of the City of Fremont’s aquatics team. Granger began as a lifeguard and a few years later became manager of Splash Station and Ronin Pool.

Granger appreciated Koski’s hands-on management approach.