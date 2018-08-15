Members of the Fremont City Council and Utilities and Infrastructure Board heard details of the Department of Utilities’ Integrated Resource Plan during a special meeting on Tuesday.
“The objective is to ensure we have proper generation to serve Fremont’s demand for the next five years at least,” Jeff Shanahan, power plant superintendent, said explaining the purpose of the Integrated Resource Plan during the meeting. “We looked at where Fremont is at, and then we projected our analysis out to 2038.”
According to information in the Integrated Resource Plan, the City of Fremont currently serves approximately 15,265 customers and has a total net generation capacity of 153 megawatts.
The plan also lays out that, assuming one percent growth to the system from 2018 to 2038 and including an assumed additional industrial load of 12 megawatts in 2020, that the city’s current resources are sufficient to meet Fremont’s energy demands in both the winter and summer seasons until at least 2038.
“If we stay at one percent growth and the industrial load is 12 megawatts, we will be good for quite some time,” Shanahan said.
The Integrated Resource Plan also details the diversification of the city’s energy sources, which according to Shanahan has rapidly changed over the past few years with projects like the Community Solar Farms and Cottonwood Wind Project.
“We have a fairly diverse portfolio of energy sources now; if you would have looked at that two or three years ago it was only coal and a little bit of natural gas,” he said. “So we have really changed the way the utility looks today, and that is due to the rate payers’ input and wanting to be a little bit more progressive.”
Shanahan also outlined some improvements and projects in the city’s distribution system.
“We do ongoing testing of all of our protective relays to ensure reliability, we have updated all of the protective relays from mechanical to electronic, we do power factor correction, and there has been a major improvement on circuit breakers,” Shanahan said.
The city has also completed a pilot program to investigate the cost/benefits and energy efficiencies of changing the existing streetlights to LED streetlights. The program showed a reduction in the cost and increased energy efficiencies and the city will begin installing LED streetlights on all new installations and will replace existing streetlights as they fail.