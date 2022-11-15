Ricketts announces appointments to boards and commissions

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday announced appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following area appointee is unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Power Review Board: Kristen L. Gottschalk, Colon.
The following area appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Jail Standards Board: Kevin L. Stukenholtz, Wahoo.
State Records Board: Robert M. Sullivan, Wahoo.
To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.