Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following area appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation: Nebraska Children’s Commission – Ronald Giesselmann, Fremont; Advisory Committee on Substance Abuse Services – Diana M. Meadors, Valley.
These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.