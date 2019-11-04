{{featured_button_text}}
State News

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following area appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation: Nebraska Children’s Commission – Ronald Giesselmann, Fremont; Advisory Committee on Substance Abuse Services – Diana M. Meadors, Valley.

These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

