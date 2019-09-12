{{featured_button_text}}
State News

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently announced appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Collection Agency Licensing Board: Roxanne Rae Kracl, Fremont.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

ServeNebraska – The Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission: Christine Legband, Fremont.

To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments