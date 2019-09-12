Gov. Pete Ricketts recently announced appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Collection Agency Licensing Board: Roxanne Rae Kracl, Fremont.
ServeNebraska – The Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission: Christine Legband, Fremont.
To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.