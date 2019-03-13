As Nebraska deals with widespread flooding due to melting snow and rain, several roads and schools around Dodge County are facing closures.
Scribner-Snyder Community Schools have closed as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, as the city reported on its Facebook page that flood gates would be going up.
Areas of concern are U.S. Highway 275 between West Point and Scribner and U.S. Highway 91 between county roads 24 and 25 near Nickerson, according to Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith.
In a press release, state officials recommend checking the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s 511 website at www.511.nebraska.gov or dialing 511, which list both of those roadways as closed, but they also added that the flooding is “a rapidly changing event” with road conditions changing quickly.
“Please remember, just a few inches of water can impact your vehicle’s ability to navigate, cause it to stall or even float it,” the press release said. “Should you encounter water over a roadway, never drive through it. Turn around -- don’t drown.”
Smith said he’s dealing with a number of county road closures, the most significant of which is County Road F, between Scribner and U.S. Highway 77, which he said is one of the county’s “most primary roads.”
“We’re working with multiple departments on making sure that people are safe,” Smith said.
North Bend Central Public Schools also announced that it had closed on Wednesday. Wednesday morning, the North Bend City Council ordered a sand truck and sandbags as a preventative measure for businesses and buildings in the area.
According to Council Member Ken Streff, as of 11:30 a.m., a group of about 50 to 75 volunteers, consisting of community members, school staff members and some students, had put together about 2,800 sandbags. He emphasized that it was a precaution.
“Nothing is flooding in terms of homes or businesses due to the river or rain situation yet,” Streff said. “We’ve heard, obviously there’s flooding around us in some ditches, and obviously the river is close and the Shell Creek in Schuyler is fairly close.”
Volunteers are working indoors at Frontier Cooperative and all are encouraged to join.
Via Facebook, the Dodge County Sheriff urged drivers to be smart about going down roads with water.
“Remember, if water goes over roadways, Turn around!” a post read. “Be sure to also respect individuals that may have roadways shut down. It is for your safety.”
Wahoo Neumann Schools has announced it will be dismissing students at 1:30 p.m. "due to the immediate danger of water running over our highways."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.