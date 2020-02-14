Sasse announces mobile office hours
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse has announced that a member of his staff will be hosting a mobile office from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Scribner Public Library, 530 Main St.

A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington's federal bureaucracy.

The same services are offered by the senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400. All are welcome.

