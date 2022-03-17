Sasse stresses need to arm Ukraine

Long before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea for help to the U.S. Congress, Ben Sasse, a U.S. senator from Nebraska, was urging the White House to arm the Eastern European country.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy presented a video address asking lawmakers to send more aid to Ukraine, now under attack by Russia.

The address included heart-wrenching and graphic video that spoke even louder than the Ukraine president’s call for help.

Scenes of buildings being bombed, bloodied children and adults burying the dead in mass graves flashed across the screen as members of the U.S. Congress watched.

Zelenskyy urged Americans to remember when innocent people were attacked at Pearl Harbor and the 9-11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

He said Ukraine is currently experiencing the same thing every day.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death,” Zelenskyy said.

Hours after Zelenskyy’s address, President Joe Biden said the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its defense against Russia.

The president formerly announced his administration was sending an additional $800 million in military assistance. This makes a total of $2 billion in such aid sent to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, since Biden took office more than a year ago.

About $1 billion in aid has been sent in just the last week, the Associated Press reported.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden said.

The news comes after Sasse — a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, a Fremont High School graduate and former Midland University president — had been stressing the need to arm Ukrainians for weeks.

“Indifference is not an option,” Sasse said in February. “Nobody wants a shooting war with Russia. We should, however, have been arming the Ukrainian people to the teeth for months. (President Vladimir) Putin’s calculus is pretty straightforward: he’s going to go as far as he can until he feels that his intervention is too costly.”

In a statement to the Fremont Tribune on Wednesday, Sasse made straightforward comments.

“Every mom and dad, with all sorts of discretion for the littlest ones, should watch that video with their family. Everybody knows who Zelenskyy is. The man has the courage of his convictions. Everybody knows who Putin is. He believes in murdering women and children — you can see it in the video,” Sasse said.

Sasse spoke in a press conference after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress.

“The question in (Zlenskyy’s) speech this morning was, ‘who are we going to be?’ We’re a superpower and Zelenskyy challenged us to act like it,” Sasse said. “If it shoots, we should ship it. More S-300s, more Javelins, more drones, more Stingers, more everything.”

Sasse criticized the Biden administration for what he described as giving processed answers.

“The administration talks about this like it’s somehow some nerd lawyer discussion, not like it’s a moral battle between good guys and bad guys, and we need the good guys to win,” Sasse said.

He said the administration spends time talking about how to help the Ukrainians lose a little bit slower.

“What the administration should be telling us is what their plan is to help the Ukrainians win,” Sasse said.

Sasse also expressed concern for young Russians losing their lives.

“We should not overlook the humanity of these Russians who will also die,” Sasse said on the Senate floor on Feb. 28. “For the West’s battle, freedom’s battle, is not with Russian moms who didn’t even know their boys were being deployed, women who would not desire to have the dictator Putin send their sons to ruin.”

Sasse laid the responsibility for these deaths squarely on Putin.

“Human beings are made in the image of God and they’re dying, and Vladimir Putin alone bears responsibility,” Sasse said. “His evil ambitions are destroying not just Ukrainian bodies and souls, but also Russian bodies and souls.”

Sasse said Putin would stop if he actually cared for his people and the generations of Russians who this war is going to impoverish.

The senator made an ages-old observation.

“War is started by the old, but usually waged by the young and no one in their right mind would ever wish for war,” he said.

