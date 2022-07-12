 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sasse's staff bringing mobile office to Dodge County

Constituent services representatives from Senator Ben Sasse’s office will be holding a mobile office from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the Dodge County Courthouse’s third-floor boardroom, 428 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Staff will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington’s federal bureaucracy. Staff have helped Nebraskans with international adoptions, Medicaid reimbursements, and more.

