School board member to speak at Tea Party meeting

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room in Fremont.
The guest speaker will be Michael Petersen, a member of the Fremont School Board. He will speak on the Fremont Public School curriculum and the upcoming proposed bond issue.
The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
