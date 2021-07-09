 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School board member to speak at Tea Party meeting
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

School board member to speak at Tea Party meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room in Fremont.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The guest speaker will be Michael Petersen, a member of the Fremont School Board. He will speak on the Fremont Public School curriculum and the upcoming proposed bond issue.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News