Scribner doing work on its swimming pool

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area folks should be able to enjoy some free swimming in Scribner for about a month until school starts.

City of Scribner has been working on its swimming pool with plans to open early this month with free admission, said Elmer Armstrong, city administrator.

Repairs to pool plumbing, installation of a new, 11-foot slide and new paint are among the upgrades.

“We replaced all the skimmers in the pool, replaced piping in the pump house. We installed a new vortex slide,” Armstrong said.

Sandblasting and caulking is taking place. Painting is planned for this week.

Money raised via the 2020 Fremont Area Big Give will go for bath house renovations, said Elizabeth Valla, the city’s economic development director. The Scribner Area Foundation was among 65 nonprofit organizations that participated in that fundraising endeavor in May.

Armstrong said the Scribner City Council voted to have free admission to the pool.

He said the pool should be open for about a month before kids go back to school in mid-August.

Valla said other towns aren’t opening their pools, but folks can come to Scribner’s for free this year.