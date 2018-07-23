The Scribner City Council unanimously passed a resolution to put an ordinance designed to prohibit hiring and renting apartments or homes to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally on the general election ballot in November during its meeting Monday night.
The ordinance mirrors that of the one in Fremont, which is about 20 miles southeast of Scribner (pop. 843). Fremont's ordinance went into effect four years ago following legal battles.
The area will likely see an influx of workers for Costco’s new chicken processing plant in Fremont, Lincoln Premium Poultry. The plant will employ 1,000 workers when it opens next year.