Scribner involved in many projects

Portions of curbs in the city were removed and replaced with ADA-accessible ramps that have textured surfaces. A major walkway that leads to the swimming pool and Dodge County Fairgrounds was made ADA accessible.

In addition, the city is using some grant funds to make its website ADA compliant. For instance, it will have an audio feature for someone who is visually impaired.

“We’ll be rolling out a completely new website pretty soon,” said Elizabeth Valla, Scribner’s economic development director.

The new, community-driven website will have a monthly calendar, which will provide information about town events.

“We want outsiders to see that Scribner is more than a map dot and we want our community to be proud of where they come from,” Valla said. “We have plenty to do around town, we just need to get the word out.”

Valla noted that a town’s website provides a good first impression.

“We have a lot of millennials in our community and so we’re using that to our advantage by listening to what we need to do to make small towns cool again while also taking care of those who helped build it to what it is today,” Valla said.