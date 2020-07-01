Scribner involved in many projects

From the planned renovation of Mohr Auditorium to park upgrades, Scribner has been making many improvements.
Scribner City Administrator Elmer Armstrong said the city received a $60,000 matching grant from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund, the same type of grant Fremont received to help renovate Fremont City Auditorium.
Scribner will use the grant funds to upgrade Mohr Auditorium, which will include making restrooms Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
Work on wiring will be done and the auditorium will become more cater-friendly. The outside sign will also have work done and another sign will be added. The building will be painted and have new guttering.
“We’re looking at doing audio-visual work with a new Wi-Fi-controlled projection unit and screen and a new microphone system,” Armstrong said.
In the meantime, the city has been working on other projects using Community Development Block Grant funds for ADA barrier removal.
Previously uneven concrete has been replaced in City Park’s two shelters. An ADA-certified accessible ramp goes from the street to the park shelters and restrooms.
“We’ve got the concrete work done,” Armstrong said. “We’re going to be doing some rewiring and adding some lighting to our shelters.”
Portions of curbs in the city were removed and replaced with ADA-accessible ramps that have textured surfaces. A major walkway that leads to the swimming pool and Dodge County Fairgrounds was made ADA accessible.
In addition, the city is using some grant funds to make its website ADA compliant. For instance, it will have an audio feature for someone who is visually impaired.
“We’ll be rolling out a completely new website pretty soon,” said Elizabeth Valla, Scribner’s economic development director.
The new, community-driven website will have a monthly calendar, which will provide information about town events.
“We want outsiders to see that Scribner is more than a map dot and we want our community to be proud of where they come from,” Valla said. “We have plenty to do around town, we just need to get the word out.”
Valla noted that a town’s website provides a good first impression.
“We have a lot of millennials in our community and so we’re using that to our advantage by listening to what we need to do to make small towns cool again while also taking care of those who helped build it to what it is today,” Valla said.
Valla pointed out that Scribner has 50 active businesses and others have expressed interest in locating there. Several inquiries have been made about an open storefront in the old Gambino’s building downtown.
Three lots are available in Scribner’s industrial park. One lot is in the process of being sold and with plans to construct a building there.
“One of our ag industries has the potential to expand, possibly bringing in 10 new jobs,” Valla said.
Other Scribner projects include:
Lighted, speed-sensitive signals.
- These signs indicate the speed of a vehicle. Valla has finished writing a grant to have two signs by the end of the summer. A sign will be placed on each side of U.S. Highway 275 leading into town. The idea is to get motorists to slow down while traveling on the highway through Scribner. “We’re trying to keep our community really safe, especially since we have the (swimming) pool, gas station and Country Café on the other side of the highway,” Valla said. These three entities are situated west and south of the highway.
Two bio-diesel-powered generators
- . These generators will be able to supply power to the city if the electrical feed coming into town is lost. Some project work has yet to be done. The two-generator project, when completed, is expected to cost about $1.75 million and to be fully operational by the end of September.
Food bank.
- The town has partnered with LifeHouse in Fremont to bring a monthly, mobile food bank to Scribner to cover the surrounding areas. The first event took place Tuesday evening in the city office parking lot at 530 Main St., serving 100 people. Another event is planned for the end of July.
Grab and Go meals.
- These are meals for people in the community. “We’ve partnered with Fremont Area Community Foundation and Greater Fremont Development Council to help feed our community while helping keep our small-town restaurants sustained,” Valla said. “We had the first Grab and Go at Z’s on June 18. We served 100 meals in less than an hour, including delivering to shut-ins. So many children were coming in, it was so gratifying to see the looks on their faces.” The next Grab and Go event will be from 5-6 p.m. July 16 at Mel’s Bar in Scribner.
Valla said she was excited about all the activity in Scribner.
“We’re doing a lot,” she said. “We’re a very self-sustaining town.”
