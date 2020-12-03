Scribner residents express frustration with odor, flies from waste storage to county board

Although he’s grown up on a farm and is used to the smell that comes with it, Elmer Armstrong said a fertilizer storage southeast of Scribner has been too much to deal with.
“I can’t hardly grill a steak, because the flies are so bad,” he told the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. “And that’s something they say they’re addressing, and it doesn’t go away. You’re going to be hearing this over and over after this.”
As the city administrator, Armstrong was one of many residents present at the board’s meeting Wednesday who expressed frustrated with the site, owned by Environmental Land Management LLC.
The board’s item on the matter came after Scribner City Attorney Jim McNally wrote a letter to Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews on behalf of the residents, citing a strong odor and fly presence due to the site. Scribner Mayor Ken Thomas and the Scribner City Council met Sept. 28 to discuss the issue.
ELM has been leasing agricultural land from Donald Witte and John Havekost to stockpile soil conditioner and fertilizer food byproducts for the last five years. It also hauls the material to any farmers who are in need.
As of Sept. 30, the site had 33,757.78 tons of gypsum, 23,300.42 tons of biomass and 6,926.61 tons of perlite stockpiled for 2020.
Andrews said previously, ELM had three previous storage sites. The company’s director, Nate Hansen, was not present at the meeting due to quarantine.
“He did tell me that they moved the product from April to October to store it on the location, and then it’s spread in November into December,” Andrews said. “He did comment that it’ll be done in about a week, the project.”
However, Armstrong said the storage wasn’t temporary, but was continuously stockpiling year-round. He also said ELM had been non-compliant in conducting an odor study, which Hansen said would be done within a few weeks in a letter dated Oct. 6.
Armstrong also said ELM hadn’t been compliant with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy in making a stormwater pollution prevention plan.
Although 25,560 tons of the stockpile byproducts had been removed by Oct. 29 with 40,000 tons planned to be removed in the next month, Armstrong said the material will just be removed from one side of the road.
“It’s just going to move it across to the other side of the road,” he said. “[Hansen’s] already not operating in good faith because he told you they were in compliance, and here I am.”
Resident Lavern Pfeiffer said although the smell of animal waste doesn’t bother him, he said the smell “literally sucks the air away from you,” and has even entered his residence a quarter mile north of the site.
“Everything you eat tastes like shit,” he said. “That’s what it tastes like. And the worst kind you’ve ever seen before.”
With his grandchildren visiting him for a few weeks every year, Pfeiffer said they were unable to go outside last summer. As his wife raises goats, he said he’s had newborn kids covered in flies, killing them.
“If you had calves or pigs, it would do the same thing,” he said. “You literally can’t go anywhere outside with flies.”
Tom Wiese, who moved into his residence three or four miles away from the site 10 years ago, said even with his deck facing away from the site, the flies have been “horrendous.”
“And the smell, you hate to be outside,” he said. “If I had the choice, I would have never built there. In fact, if this continues, I probably won’t live there very long.”
Lisa Uehling Manderson echoed the other residents’ thoughts, saying she was used to the smell of growing up on a farm.
“This is not that smell,” she said. “This is horrific. It smells like somebody just dumped their sewage right up there.”
Although Manderson and her husband chose to live out in the country less than a mile from the site because they wanted open space and fresh air, the flies have forced them off their deck.
“I love gardening, and it was a challenge this last summer to spend some time out there,” she said. “I really wanted to, I did, as much as I could. But I could spend five minutes outside, and I’d come in and my hair smells like it, my clothes smell like it.”
Additionally, Manderson said she was worried about the impact the waste would have on groundwater, as she and many others have personal wells.
“I have real environment concerns for us, for our health, the health and the future and if there’s going to be problems,” she said. “And that’s a major concern for me and for my husband, is the water.”
Steve Swanson, who owns an insurance agency based in Scribner and Hooper, said he spends time driving on the roads and was concerned about safety issues stemming from those hauling the waste.
“These truck drivers driving these trucks do not stop at stop signs, they drive excessively fast on rural roads that weren’t meant to carry that kind of commercial traffic on a daily basis,” he said.
As the trucks turn left from U.S. Highway 275, Swanson said numerous accidents have occurred at the intersection.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s just more accidents waiting to happen,” he said. “We don’t need that on our county roads.”
With the roads, Supervisor Lon Strand said the trucks have cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.
“They’ve torn roads up,” he said. “I’ve asked them to stay off of a road, and within half a day, they turn around and find another road and destroy it.”
As his jurisdiction of the county included those impacted by the site, Strand said he’s received numerous calls during the last four years, including one who was considering litigation in regard to groundwater concerns.
To those who have called him, Strand said his advice has been for them to form a group, which he was happy to see in the board’s meeting room.
“One person doesn’t make as much noise as a group of people,” he said. “The city of Scribner stepped up and did their part, they realized they have no jurisdiction here, but they made it known that it affects the quality of life in Scribner.”
As Hansen was not present at the meeting, Strand said the board should continue the issue to its Dec. 16 meeting to give him the opportunity to speak and listen to concerns from residents.
“My hope is that we put enough pressure on this, and they just volunteer to quit doing it,” he said. “That would be my goal.”
Strand said he was also hoping to ask why ELM was asked to leave other counties prior to coming to Dodge County.
“There’s a lot of moving parts here,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of them involved this morning, but we don’t have all the answers.”
Additionally, Strand proposed the creation of a specialized committee including the county attorney’s office and zoning committee to look at what actions the county can take legally.
Missel supported the idea, and Strand made a motion to create the committee and continue the matter to the board’s next meeting, in which Hansen would be asked to attend.
“I want to thank the community of Scribner for stepping forward this morning, Missel said. “I appreciate your testimony.”
The board also approved an amendment to the 2020-2021 county budget to increase the appropriation in the Flood Disaster Relief Fund of 2019 by $5 million.
Although the budget was approved in September, County Clerk Fred Mytty said the expenses and revenue would raise from $6,285,050 to $11,285,050, as well as the grand total of the budget.
With the county’s last $5 million bond, Missel said $146,000 will be left, which brings up the issue of getting financing as local townships wait to bring in reimbursements from the Federal and Nebraska emergency management agencies.
“I think that the finance committee needs to meet possibly after this meeting today and talk about funding going forward: Do we need to engage bond counsel?” he said. “We’ll be in a new fiscal year in January, so that will open the door to the ability to do tax-free bonds.”
Missel also said Emergency Manager Tom Smith had been looking into the possibility of taking the accumulated interest and applying to FEMA for assistance.
Strand said he believes the public doesn’t understand the debt that has been put not just on Dodge County, but other counties around the state.
“I think the big story isn’t how much money we’ve spent, it’s how little reaction we’ve gotten from FEMA and NEMA,” he said. “They have done everything they can to slow this train down, and I’m pretty sure it’s stopped in a few places, but it hasn’t stopped in Dodge County.”
Missel said Smith had made a spreadsheet analyzing the efforts of Andrews and her office during the past two years to send to Sen. Lynne Walz, who will meet with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District and NEMA to review the situation.
With Walz’s involvement, Strand said he wished for her to get other counties involved in the discussion moving forward, to which Missel agreed.
“I’d like to push Sen. Walz to maybe get organized and make it not a one-person battle or a one-county battle,” Strand said. “Because this is awful.”
The board also approved a renewal of the county’s health plan through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, which was started in December 2019.
As the agreement enters its second year, the renewal includes an agreed-upon 15% increase, which Missel said the county was lucky not to have more.
“I had a couple phone calls just from employees just stating that they would like to see this plan continue, that they appreciated it,” he said.
In other news, the board approved certifying Scott Huppert’s position of highway superintendent for 2020 and setting public hearings for property removals from the Dodge County Industrial area.
