Scribner residents express frustration with odor, flies from waste storage to county board

With his grandchildren visiting him for a few weeks every year, Pfeiffer said they were unable to go outside last summer. As his wife raises goats, he said he’s had newborn kids covered in flies, killing them.

“If you had calves or pigs, it would do the same thing,” he said. “You literally can’t go anywhere outside with flies.”

Tom Wiese, who moved into his residence three or four miles away from the site 10 years ago, said even with his deck facing away from the site, the flies have been “horrendous.”

“And the smell, you hate to be outside,” he said. “If I had the choice, I would have never built there. In fact, if this continues, I probably won’t live there very long.”

Lisa Uehling Manderson echoed the other residents’ thoughts, saying she was used to the smell of growing up on a farm.

“This is not that smell,” she said. “This is horrific. It smells like somebody just dumped their sewage right up there.”

Although Manderson and her husband chose to live out in the country less than a mile from the site because they wanted open space and fresh air, the flies have forced them off their deck.