Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks announces run for Congress with visit to Fremont

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks announced Monday that she would be running for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s 1st congressional district seat for the 2022 election.

“I do think we need stronger leadership in CD 1,” she said. “I feel that we need somebody that can communicate with people on both sides of the aisle.”

Pansing Brooks, who represents Nebraska’s 28th district in the Legislature, kickstarted her campaign with a tour that hit several cities, including Fremont.

“We wanted to come in the district first and make the announcements here before Lincoln so that people really understand that this is about representing everybody and certainly not just Lincoln,” she said.

The tour also hit the cities of Norfolk and Columbus before ending in Lincoln with an event at Lincoln Station Great Hall that evening.

Born and raised in Lincoln, Pansing Brooks was first elected to the Legislature in 2014. She and her husband and law partner, Loel, have three children.

During her two terms as a state senator, Pansing Brooks has focused on several issues, including human trafficking. When she first came to the Legislature, she said the state had a grade of F from Polaris Project, a national nonprofit.

“After about four to five years of bills that I was able to bring and work with people all across the aisle, we now have an A rating in Nebraska,” she said.

Pansing Brooks has also worked on issues regarding education and juvenile justice, including bills that banned solitary confinement for kids and establishing automatic sealing of records once a sentence is completed.

“There’s just been a lot of work that’s back-and-forth, and really, I don’t look at the issues as political issues,” she said. “I look at them as Nebraska issues.”

Throughout her time in the Legislature, Pansing Brooks said she’s always focused on working with everyone to get bills passed.

“What I’m really trying to promote is a willingness to listen and to collaborate,” she said. “In the Nebraska Legislature, I have become sort of known for my consensus-building and my ability to work on key issues across the aisle.”

Pansing Brooks said she had considered running for the congressional seat for several years, but decided against it until the redistricting efforts seen this year.

“The numbers changed a little bit in CD 1, and it’s a little bit more competitive now, and so I just thought, ‘Well, if I don’t do it now, when will I do it?’” she said. “So I just decided to go ahead and jump in the race.”

With her campaign now starting, Pansing Brooks said she wants to focus on several issues, including lowering prescription drug costs to expand healthcare access.

“I really believe that a Nebraskan should not have to file bankruptcy, because all of a sudden they have a serious health issue and they can’t get coverage for it,” she said. “So that should not be stopping or hindering anybody in our economy.”

Pansing Brooks’ campaign will also focus on growing economic opportunity, providing better infrastructure and making Nebraska more welcoming for people of all backgrounds.

“The goal to include all sorts of people and to welcome all people to the state to try to get this economy going and thriving,” she said. “There’s no reason we can’t attract people and become one of the strongest economies in the country.”

In looking at Fremont, Pansing Brooks commended the city for having an unemployment rate of 1.3%, better than Nebraska’s already low rate of 2%.

“That’s good, except the double edge of that sword is that that means there’s a huge pool of employees when somebody either moves out and leaves or you expand a business and there are not enough people, there are not enough workers,” she said.

To deal with this issue, Pansing Brooks said she wanted to continue her work in the Legislature of focusing on workforce development and keeping people in Nebraska, especially those who are younger.

“It’s getting people to move here, keeping them here when they’ve graduated, making sure that people understand this is the Good Life,” she said.

Another part of combatting this issue is expanding broadband access across the state, which Pansing Brooks said is even more important with so many people working from home since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can make changes, we can do a lot of work that can change that whole paradigm,” she said.

Pansing Brooks said she also wanted to work on issues like housing, which she said Fremont has struggled with but is making steps in the right direction to be able to house workers at places like WholeStone Farms and Lincoln Premium Poultry.

“What are we going to do to encourage people to move to Fremont to make sure that we have good employees — because Nebraskans are good employees — that realize that they can get a good paying job to sustain their livelihood, to sustain their families and to move forward and enjoy the good life we have here?” she said.

Pansing Brooks also spoke about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will provide $1.2 trillion of funding for infrastructure across the country after signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday.

Although Congressman Don Bacon and Sen. Deb Fischer voted to pass the bill, Sen. Ben Sasse, Congressman Adrian Smith and Fortenberry voted against it.

Pansing Brooks said she was “surprised” by Fortenberry’s vote, as she praised the bill for allowing Nebraska to build more roads, replace bridges and expand broadband and clean water.

“Those aren’t partisan issues. I can’t even understand why anybody would be voting against roads and bridges and those kinds of things that help our Nebraska economy thrive,” she said. “So I think that that’s why I believe I would offer different and better leadership.”

Monday’s tour won’t be the only for Pansing Brooks, as she plans to visit with those in the district throughout her campaign to gather input from residents.

As she did when she ran for the Legislature, Pansing Brooks said she’ll focus on asking constituents what kind of priorities they have for the state.

“People want to tell you what is important to them, and I understand that and I have lived that and I feel like that’s something I will continue to try to do, is to truly listen,” she said.

Moving forward with her campaign, Pansing Brooks said she wants to focus on finding common ground to move forward on positive legislation to help different communities.

“What’s really more important and what I really care about is communication, listening to one another and trying to find some compassion for others and for the journeys that they have been on to get to that decision,” she said. “And so I’m hoping to have sort of a broader circle of compassion as we go forward.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0