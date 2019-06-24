State Senator Lynne Walz has announced her bid seeking re-election to the Nebraska Legislature in 2020.
Walz was first elected to represent District 15 — which encompasses all of Dodge County — after defeating then-incumbent David Schnoor in 2016.
She also served as running mate of Bob Krist during his unsuccessful bid for Governor of Nebraska in 2018.
During her first term in the Nebraska State Senate, Walz has also served on both the Education and Natural Resources Committees since 2017.
Walz announced her bid for re-election to the senate on Monday via a post on her Facebook page.
The released statement focused on Walz' work during her first-term to raise awareness of the need for more mental health services in schools and efforts to address problems with assisted living facilities throughout the state.
It also focused on her work to pass legislation focused on improving protections and quality of life for people with disabilities.
Earlier this year the state senate passed LB570 — which was introduced by Walz--by a 44-0 vote.
LB570 requires the state Department of Health and Human Services to develop what is known as an “Olmstead Plan,” which is a plan to provide services to qualified individuals with disabilities in the most integrated community-based settings.
Walz also received the Legislator of the Year award from the Fraternal Order of Police in 2017 for her work to protect first responders who are assaulted in the line of duty.
In her re-election announcement statement, Walz says that in her second term she will focus on making government more collaborative and efficient to taxpayers.
“We need to explore business incentives that help entrepreneurs and small businesses in rural Nebraska, promote additional affordable housing, secure accessible high-speed internet for our communities, and find a property tax relief proposal that doesn’t raise other taxes for all Nebraskans," she said.
Walz is a realtor with Don Peterson & Associates in Fremont and is also a former teacher and care provider to people with developmental disabilities.
She says that, if re-elected, she plans to continue her work to make our schools safer and stronger for kids and make sure the most vulnerable populations in Nebraska are treated with dignity and respect.
Walz is a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, where she’s involved in children ministry and vacation Bible school and is a past church council member. She also is a former board member of the Low Income Ministry, Fremont Chamber of Commerce, and Kiwanis Club.
Walz was not immediately available for comment on Monday.