 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senator Fischer announces virtual office hours
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Senator Fischer announces virtual office hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced Tuesday her staff is hosting virtual local office hours for constituents in Dodge and Washington counties on Wednesday, May 19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

These office hours serve as an opportunity for constituents to speak directly with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level. Due to COVID-19, in-person local office hours are not taking place at this time.

Nebraskans should make an appointment for virtual office hours in advance. Denise Barrett, Senator Fischer’s director of outreach, will be available to speak with constituents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by video or telephone sessions.

Email Senator Fischer’s office at outreach@fischer.senate.gov to make an appointment.

Deb Fischer mugshot

Deb

Fischer
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News