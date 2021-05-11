Senator Fischer announces virtual office hours

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced Tuesday her staff is hosting virtual local office hours for constituents in Dodge and Washington counties on Wednesday, May 19.

These office hours serve as an opportunity for constituents to speak directly with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level. Due to COVID-19, in-person local office hours are not taking place at this time.

Nebraskans should make an appointment for virtual office hours in advance. Denise Barrett, Senator Fischer’s director of outreach, will be available to speak with constituents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by video or telephone sessions.

Email Senator Fischer’s office at outreach@fischer.senate.gov to make an appointment.

