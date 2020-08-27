Senator pleased with bill intended to provide property tax relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the end of her first term, Senator Lynne Walz said she has delivered on a promise to constituents by providing significant property tax relief for people in Dodge County and Nebraska.

During the recent legislative session, senators, including Walz, voted to approve LB1107, which incorporates property tax measures.

The bill, described as “The Grand Compromise,” secures a minimum base funding of $275 million for the Property Tax Credit Fund.

This law goes into effect with no new taxes levied by the Legislature, Walz said in a prepared statement.

Instead, it sets up a mechanism to ensure that if the gambling initiative makes it on the ballot and passes, any additional revenues generated will go to this fund.

There also is a new Property Tax Refundable Income Tax credit available to Nebraskans. It is based on the amount of school district property taxes paid the prior year.

This program begins with $125 million dollars in funding for fiscal year 2020-21.

Each year thereafter, if the rainy day fund is fully financed, and if net receipts exceed the forecast by 3.5%, then 100% of the excess will be directed toward increasing this new fund.