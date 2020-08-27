Senator pleased with bill intended to provide property tax relief

At the end of her first term, Senator Lynne Walz said she has delivered on a promise to constituents by providing significant property tax relief for people in Dodge County and Nebraska.
During the recent legislative session, senators, including Walz, voted to approve LB1107, which incorporates property tax measures.
The bill, described as “The Grand Compromise,” secures a minimum base funding of $275 million for the Property Tax Credit Fund.
This law goes into effect with no new taxes levied by the Legislature, Walz said in a prepared statement.
Instead, it sets up a mechanism to ensure that if the gambling initiative makes it on the ballot and passes, any additional revenues generated will go to this fund.
There also is a new Property Tax Refundable Income Tax credit available to Nebraskans. It is based on the amount of school district property taxes paid the prior year.
This program begins with $125 million dollars in funding for fiscal year 2020-21.
Each year thereafter, if the rainy day fund is fully financed, and if net receipts exceed the forecast by 3.5%, then 100% of the excess will be directed toward increasing this new fund.
“After four years of contentious debate around this issue, I am so happy to see everyone come together and give Nebraskans what they have been asking for,” Walz said. “I am proud to say that I supported this legislation.”
Walz said the Grand Compromise not only secured funding for property taxes but paved the way for a new Nebraska’s business incentives program with a larger emphasis for small business in rural Nebraska, and a state-of-the-art academic medical facility at UNMC.
Although business incentives were pared back to help provide tax relief Nebraska maintains a solid toolkit to advance the economy across the state. This, paired with a future promise to help fund UNMC’s new medical center, will help guarantee the people of Nebraska’s personal and financial security as Nebraskans weather the effects of this pandemic.
“It is imperative at this time that our families, our farmers, our businesses, and our world-class medical community has the State of Nebraska standing behind them,” Walz said.
Walz noted the time involved with the issue.
“This has been a long time coming and I am so pleased that we were able to put something together that will make a positive impact on people’s lives during this tough time,” she told the Fremont Tribune.
