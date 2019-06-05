Two road construction projects are getting underway in Fremont, while another has been delayed due to recent rain as the annual road construction season moves into full swing this summer.
A pavement rehabilitation project began on the intersection of Iowa Street and Seaton Avenue on Wednesday. The project is being completed by Yong Construction and traffic flow will be affected during construction.
Beginning next week — on Monday — work on pedestrian traffic signals along Broad Street will also begin.
According to information released by the City of Fremont, the work will require temporary closures at certain times Monday through Friday. Parking may also be limited within the active work zones.
The project includes the replacement of pedestrian signals at Ninth and Broad streets and 16th and Broad streets. Work will begin on the signal at Ninth and Broad on Monday and once work is completed, crews will move to the signal at 16th and Broad streets.
The pedestrial signal work is being completed by Vierregger Electric Company.
"We understand that this may be a short-term inconvenience and regret that traffic flow will be affected," according to a released statement from the City of Fremont. "Access to you may at times be impaired during construction. We will do our best to work together to keep any inconveniences to you at a minimum."
Work to put an asphalt overlay over a portion of Military Avenue from Bell Street to Clarmar Avenue will also begin soon, after being delayed due to recent weather.
The work is set to be completed by Pavers of Waverly, which was awarded the bid for the project in July 2018 at a total of $242,740.
While the awarded bid required the company to complete the work by July 1, City Administrator Brian Newton says consistent rain throughout the spring has extended the completion date.
"They are supposed to be starting anytime," Newton said. "As much as we would like to have it done by July 1, I'm sure it won't be done by that date because of all of the rain."
When the weather cooperates, the existing asphalt overlay, which is around 10 years old, will be ground off before a new 1.5-2 inch thick overlay will be applied over the concrete base.
Newton added that even with rain causing delays in several road construction projects slated for this summer, he expects both the Military Avenue and work on Johnson Road south of Fremont Middle School to be completed before the school year starts in August.
Those with questions about road construction projects, and those with needs that require access to areas under construction, are encouraged to call the Fremont Public Works Department at 402-727-2638.