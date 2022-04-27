Smith involved in several 2020, 2021 projects

Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith has been involved in numerous projects during the past couple of years.

Some include:

2021Levee south of North Bend.

Smith was involved with the City of North Bend, Dodge County and Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (NRD) in meeting with JEO Engineers about the levee.

Ice jams along the Platte River.

Also in 2021, Smith worked closely with residents, first responders and elected officials to identify solutions.

American Rescue Plan Act.

Smith facilitated a committee of local leaders and elected Dodge County officials to help determine how the $7.2 million will be allocated.

Fremont/Dodge County Joint 911 Public Service Answering Point (PSAP) Center.

Smith has worked closely with this entity in creating and implementing the use of cell phone technology for early warning of emergency events.

Platte Township/West Fremont Project Scoping

. Through NEMA, Smith secured application for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community (BRIC) Grant program.

This program will help engineer the project, complete an environmental assessment, perform a benefit cost analysis and submit the project for future funding.

Estimated project costs are $250,000 of which 25 percent ($62,000) would be the local share split by Dodge County, the City of Fremont and the Lower Platte North NRD.

2020Funding to repair a levee at Fremont

. Smith was instrumental in securing $485,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to repair the breached levee near the Fremont Rod and Gun Club west of Fremont, near the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. The levee is repaired.

Funding to repair a levee by Ames. Smith played an active role in securing $485,000 in CDBG funds to repair the breached levee between Ames and North Bend near Legge’s Lake. This levee also is repaired.

