Smith named Emergency Management Professional of the Year

When Dodge County faced its trial by flood in 2019, Tom Smith may not have been the most recognizable face among those lauded for helping the community.

But Dodge County officials are praising his leadership during that catastrophic event and with multiple vital projects since then. They say the county is well prepared to handle emergency situations as they arise due to Smith’s work in planning and training.

Smith, who lives in Fremont, is the Dodge County Emergency Management director. He’s served this area since 2018.

Whether helping secure a Blackhawk helicopter to rescue seven first-responders from the Elkhorn River or thousands of grant dollars for studies to help mitigate flooding, Smith has worked to help area residents.

He’s been instrumental in having new gauges and cameras placed along the Platte River.

Recently, Smith was named the “Emergency Management Professional of the Year” by the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management.

Smith was surprised and pleased to receive the statewide recognition.

“It’s always an honor to get an award selected by your peers,” he said.

Smith didn’t realize Dodge County supervisors nominated him for the award, but in their nomination letter Bob Missel, board chairman, and Bob Bendig, board member, described Smith’s work.

“Tom has exceeded all expectations and has performed the duties of his job at an exceptional level,” the nomination stated.

As an emergency manager, Smith advises locally elected officials and coordinates resources.

His office coordinates between state and federal assets.

For instance, when Fremont Rural firefighters requested a helicopter to help rescue seven first responders on the Elkhorn River, Smith contacted the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to get a Nebraska National Guard Blackhawk helicopter to the scene.

The helicopter crew rescued all seven first-responders.

Smith also coordinated getting airboats to sites during the flood.

At other times—when firefighters need more water tanks that they can’t get through mutual aid during a fire—they can contact Smith.

“I’m not in command of anything. I’m more of a coordination and resource management piece of the response puzzle,” Smith said.

Smith, who previously served as emergency manager for Nance, Merrick and Boone counties, began serving Dodge County in the summer of 2018.

He started making connections with local fire departments. When the spring 2019 flood occurred, he already had these connections in place.

Smith spotlights other leaders.

“What really helped during the flooding was the leadership of the county supervisors and the elected officials in the communities that helped my job go a lot easier,” he said.

Smith has appreciated working with different departments along with nongovernmental organizations and community partners like the Fremont Area United Way and volunteers.

“It required a lot of different moving pieces for us to respond during the 2019 flooding,” he said.

In their nomination, Missel and Bendig commended Smith for his guidance when Fremont – Dodge County’s largest city – became an island for four days, being surrounded by flood waters.

“Tom provided the critical leadership necessary for all the players to work together as a team,” the supervisors said. “Multiple agencies, including local, state and federal, participated in the event. In visiting with a state representative at NEMA, he acknowledged how impressed he was with the high level of leadership Tom provided.”

Flooding decimated the village of Winslow. Most homes were a total loss and were red-tagged as uninhabitable.

Smith has worked closely with community leaders. He coordinated town hall meetings and created a partnership with the University of Nebraska to conduct a comprehensive study on possible solutions.

An opportunity to relocate the village to a higher elevation was identified.

“Tom has worked tirelessly to identify funding avenues to make this possible,” the nomination stated.

After the flooding, Smith realized the need for a better monitoring system along the Platte River so first responders and public officials would have more reliable data on river levels.

He worked with multiple jurisdictions.

Today, river gauges and cameras have been placed on the Platte at North Bend (Nebraska Highway 79), Fremont (U.S. Highway 77), Leshara (Nebraska Highway 64) and Schuyler (Nebraska Highway 15) and at the confluence of the Loup River near Columbus.

It took work to get funding for the equipment.

“We thought it was a pretty simple project and it would be approved, but we had to go back and forth on using mitigation dollars to pay for the river gauges and the cameras,” Smith said.

The project came to fruition.

“After all these years, we have a river gauge south of Fremont and Schuyler now,” he said.

Supervisors listed several other examples of Smith’s leadership which in 2021 included:

Joint Water Management Advisory Board. Smith was very active with this board, which includes officials from 12 local entities. The board identified 15 projects, totaling approximately $22.8 million.

Projects included those involving the North Bend Cutoff Ditch; Rod and Gun Club-Breech Lake, North Bend Levee, and the city of Fremont.

Smith is securing available funds from federal, state and other agencies on these potential projects.

Rawhide Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Assessment plan for flood prevention study. Working with NEMA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Smith was instrumental in securing $745,000 in Natural Resources Conservation Service grant funds for this study which runs from the Dodge-Colfax county line to Fremont.

The project is intended to help identify possible drainage improvements in the Rawhide Creek watershed.

“We’re looking at how we can stop water from entering into North Bend and the city of Fremont,” said Smith, the project coordinator.

Elkhorn Township Drainage Project Work Plan – Environmental Assessment Study. Working with NEMA and FEMA, Smith was instrumental in securing $600,000 in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) and FEMA grant funds for this study.

The drainage system east of Fremont in Dodge County’s Elkhorn Township was identified after the 2019 flooding as a key piece of flood control for Fremont and Dodge County.

“We’re looking at storm water issues within the city of Fremont and how do we get this water that can occur from a heavy rainstorm or from flooding out of the city of Fremont and into the Elkhorn River or out from damaging any additional properties,” Smith said. “We’re looking at how we can improve our drainage system on east Fremont and Elkhorn Township.”

Smith noted something about his work.

“These projects aren’t glamorous, but they’re so important because they’ll help mitigate the risk from flooding for our area,” Smith said.

Smith was involved with several other projects in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, he conducted training at the county’s Emergency Operations Center that recreated the March 2019 flood. The exercise helped participants see what was done right and what could have been done better.

Smith developed a long-term plan identifying top hazards in the county. He identified numerous projects and submitted plans which have received approval under the Governor’s Task Force for Disaster Response to submit to FEMA.

Supervisors highly praised Smith in their nomination.

“We have a high level of confidence in Tom Smith’s ability to represent Dodge County in all aspects of emergency management,” they said. “Tom is a great asset to the citizens of Dodge County.”

