Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers announces run for attorney general with statewide tour

State Sen. and Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers announced Wednesday he will run for Nebraska attorney general in the 2022 election.

“With General [Doug] Peterson deciding to step down, I knew we needed another strong voice in the courtroom,” he said. “And with my background and experience and approach, I thought I was a good fit for the need.”

Hilgers launched his campaign with a statewide tour on Tuesday. His tour started in Norfolk, where he was introduced by former Speakers Mike Flood and Jim Scheer.

Despite missing Fremont due to Wednesday’s storm, Hilgers said he plans to visit soon.

“Coming to Fremont, there’s a very good chance we’ll be good to go there next week,” he said. “It was on our day one agenda, we had everything so tightly tied logistically, but once the wind storm hit, we had to readjust.”

Hilgers’ tour also hit Kearney, Holdrege, McCook and North Platte on Wednesday. He will also tour the Panhandle and Sand Hills before returning to Lincoln.

On Tuesday, Peterson announced that he would not run for reelection as attorney general, a position he has held since January 2015.

Hilgers was first elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2017 to represent District 21, located within northwest Lincoln. He lives in the city with his wife, Heather, and their children: Alice, Elsie, Clara Jane and Michael Jr.

On Jan. 6, Hilgers was elected as Speaker of the Legislature. The role was previously held by Scheer, who had served since 2017.

Since his announcement to run as attorney general, Hilgers has received endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Sen. Deb Fischer and Congressmen Adrian Smith and Don Bacon.

On his decision to run, Hilgers said he saw a need to protect Constitutional rights such as due process, freedom of speech and the federalist structure between states and the federal government.

“Over the last six months in particular, it’s very clear that a lot of those structures are under threat and under attack,” he said. “And our current attorney general has done an amazing job standing up for Nebraskans in courtrooms around the country, and had he run for reelection, I would have supported him.”

Hilgers said the biggest platform he’s running on is protecting the Constitution and rule of law by pushing back against the federal government, including its attempts to impose vaccine mandates and eviction moratoriums.

“We also saw the administration push on trying to dictate states’ tax policies, which it had to back away from,” he said. “So number one I think is pushing back and making sure the federal government stays in the lane provided to it by the Constitution.”

Additionally, Hilgers said his platform also included support of law enforcement.

“I think we’ve seen over the last year, two years, maybe even a little bit longer, law enforcement around the country, and even a little bit here in Nebraska, being under threat,” he said. “And so it’s just really fighting to protect the good men and women of law enforcement so that they can do their job of keeping our community safe.”

If elected, Hilgers said Peterson has laid an “outstanding foundation” with his team and culture at the office.

“It’s just making sure that we’re fighting the right battles in court, and there’s several of these that are already ongoing,” he said. “There’s an antitrust investigation into the packing industry, whether or not that’s been harming the Nebraska producers.”

Hilgers also praised Peterson’s ongoing efforts in investigating Instagram and social media’s effects on young people, as well as water rights.

“That has been a very important issue,” he said. “We’ve even seen some recent Supreme Court case law on that, and that’s going to be a critical battlefront over the next 10 years.”

As founder of legal firm Hilgers Graben PLLC, Hilgers said he’s had experience fighting in courtrooms across the country and feels the new role would be an easy transition for him.

“I’ve built up in my law practice a team of well over 60 lawyers we have on our team at our law firm,” he said. “So I’m comfortable at building and running large groups of attorneys on complex litigation matters.”

