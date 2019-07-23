The Fremont City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday in an effort to begin preliminary discussions on the city’s 2019-21 biennial budget process.
During the last budget cycle (2017-2019) the city faced an approximate $1.5 million deficit each year of the 2017-19 biennial budget.
In an effort to address the deficit back in 2017, the city council approved a 6-cent increase in the City of Fremont Tax rate.
At that same time, a 5-cent property tax increase per $100 of assessed property valuation was also utilized to move toward closing the budget gap being seen during the 2017-2019 biennial budget cycle, which originally was approximately $2 million during 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.
Other measures taken to address the budget deficit back in 2017 included dipping into approximately $900,000 of cash reserves, increasing City of Fremont service charges and holding on capital improvement projects.
Along with beginning preliminary budget discussions, the meeting’s only other agenda item is a resolution to approve medical insurance renewals with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.
According to Director of Human Resources Jennifer McDuffy, the city’s insurance broker IMA Inc. recommends the renewal of the city’s plan administration and stop loss coverages with Blue Cross Blue Shield.
“BCBSNE premiums for administrative services will be approximately $2,975 (based on current enrollments) more than our current plan year,” McDuffy detailed in a staff report. “The premiums for stop loss will remain the same.”
She added that Blue Cross Blue Shield requires that the city confirm its renewal within 30 days of issuance of the final quote to lock in the quoted rates or before July 28.
The cost of the medical and dental administration is estimated at $155,785 for the next fiscal year (based on current enrollments). The cost of stop loss protection is estimated at $431,496 for the next fiscal year (based on current enrollment) for a $225,000 specific deductible with an additional aggregating specific deductible of $100,000.
Due to a decrease to the carrier’s maximum claims, the overall plan expenses for medical coverage are decreasing $601,093 (based on current enrollments) at the carrier’s expected costs compared to the current plan year expected costs (this is approximately an 8.8% decrease).