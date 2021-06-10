Spellerberg provides recap of mayoral tenure, roadmap for future during Tuesday City Council meeting

Six months ago, Joey Spellerberg became the city’s first new mayor in a decade after replacing former Mayor Scott Getzschman.

Spellerberg, along with three new city council members, took office in January and have since seen several projects and public issues come before the Fremont City Council.

On Tuesday, Spellerberg took time to reflect on the first six months of his mayoral tenure. He discussed everything from the city’s ability to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic to his goals for the future.

Spellerberg pointed to the the city’s LB840 program, which allows for incorporated cities and villages to collect and appropriate local tax dollars for economic development purposes.

Through the LB840 program, Spellerberg said the city has been able to use the voter-approved sales tax to create jobs, attract capital investment and ensure economic stability in Fremont.

“Since 2000, just over $20 million of LB840 funds have been invested in property and infrastructure and awarded to businesses growing in Fremont,” he said. “This has resulted in the creation of over 1,800 new jobs, the retention of 1,600 jobs and an increase of $196 million in assessed property values of those who have received LB840 funds.”