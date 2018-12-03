At the Nov. 21 Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton asked the county to consider entering into a partnership with Fremont and potentially the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (NRD) to address drainage issues in the Rawhide Creek watershed, which extends out between the east side of Fremont and the Elkhorn River.
“As you know, it’s so flat, the fall between Fremont and the Elkhorn River is relatively nothing, and water just backs up and just can’t get out of area fast enough,” Newton told the board. “I think the secret’s going to be to develop partnerships and try to figure out how we capture that water and release it slow without flooding.”
The board has not yet begun to delve into the possibility of the partnership, Board Chairman Bob Missel said on Monday, and any talks of such a partnership are still in the preliminary stages, with no formal discussions occurring yet, officials say.
Tom Mountford, the assistant general manager for the Lower Platte North NRD, says that the NRD hasn’t been formally contacted about a partnership just yet, but expects they will.
Fremont Public Works Director Dave Goedeken said the city would hope to work with the county, the NRD and possibly with Douglas County as well to look at ways to help improve drainage in the Rawhide Creek area: projects like improving and cleaning out the ditches that currently make up the drainage system, or creating storage cells that could give water a place to stand instead of flushing into the drainage system and getting backed up.
But everything is still preliminary and speculative. The first step is to try and develop those partnerships, identify the roles that everyone would play and potentially work up to a study that would assess the needs for the area, Mountford said.
It wouldn’t be the first time that area stakeholders have attempted to look at the ditch and drainage system around Rawhide Creek, which was constructed between 1909 and 1929.
The NRD was petitioned in the 1990s to create an “improvement project area,” with help from the county and the city, that would have explored drainage in the Rawhide Creek area. A study determined that landowners would be assessed upward of $4 million to help pay for the project, and ultimately, landowners overwhelmingly rejected the proposal after public input was sought, Mountford said.
Both Missel and Newton expressed hope at the November meeting that the NRD would take the lead on such a project. Mountford suggested that the NRD board might be anxious to take the lead after the attempt in the ‘90s. But he said things would be clearer once the different entities met formally to discuss the possibilities.
“That’s probably the first step,” Mountford said. “Who would take the lead with that? That’s not really decided yet. But it’ll become clearer once we have a chance to get together.”
Fremont’s flat terrain makes it particularly vulnerable to flooding and drainage issues, Goedeken said.
“If you drive around town, every time we get a really heavy rain you get water standing in the streets where it can’t go down the streets fast enough,” he said. “The towns were just built very flat, and the water just can’t get out fast enough.”
Additionally, increased development in the area could contribute to drainage issues as well, Mountford said, though he noted that a study would be needed to quantify that impact.
There’s been increased attention to assessing the area’s drainage system, especially after a series of particularly heavy rainstorms in 2016 led to heavy flooding in the area.
An assessment of the Rawhide Creek watershed would be one of three projects involving a combination of the city, county and NRD officials focused on drainage and flooding issues in the Fremont area.
The city, county, Village of Inglewood and Lower Platte North NRD have been in an interlocal agreement since 2003 for a project that would develop a plan to reduce flood risk for Dodge County residents. That project is still in the midst of conducting a study with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Initially, the study looked at the feasibility of building out a levee system around Inglewood, Fremont and other parts of Dodge County, but that idea was ultimately shelved after the cost of that project was determined to be greater than any potential costs incurred by future flood damage.
In May, the county board voted to approve the final stage of the study, which is now looking at ways in which property owners could access federal funding that can be used to upgrade their properties to make them more resistant against flood risks. While they approved contributing funding to the project, board members expressed frustration that the county had been contributing funding for years, but the project was still in the study phase.
In another project, the NRD is working with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to do a flood risk analysis on properties not included in the Army Corps of Engineers study. Mountford said the NRD will be entering into that project next year.