September 14, 2018
Recently there have been media reports regarding my office hours and activities during business hours. I am not a perfect man and I acknowledge the reports are true. I apologize to the citizens of Nebraska for some of my choices, and effective immediately I am taking steps to make changes in my personal and professional life.
While I deeply regret my past actions, I urge citizens to look at the work we are doing in the State Auditor’s Office. We have come in under budget each year I have been auditor. We have uncovered numerous cases of fraud and abuse, saving taxpayers millions of dollars each year. We have helped several government bodies address and correct problems and irregularities so that they can better serve the citizens. We have done the work we have been tasked with and we have done so efficiently and effectively.
I ask the citizens of Nebraska look at our total body of work. I am not a man without faults, but I am also a man that owns up to mistakes and will correct them. I am asking the citizens to give me a chance to be an even better State Auditor moving forward.
Charlie Janssen