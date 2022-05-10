Strand leading in District 3 Supervisors race

The earliest unofficial primary election results listed Lon Strand of Hooper as the leading contender in the Dodge County Supervisors District 3 race.

At 8:20 p.m., Strand, the incumbent, had 242 votes. Challenger Joe Wolfgram had 117 votes.

Final unofficial results weren’t available at press time, but are scheduled to be in Thursday’s edition.

Strand, a fourth-generation family farmer, has represented the county for the last 16 years.

He has been involved in his community, serving on the Logan View school board, church boards and the Sons of the American Legion.

Strand cites maintaining county roads as a top issue along with keeping the county up with the fast-growing communities that come with the growing pains the county is experiencing.

He’d like to see the county help communities develop plans for new businesses and housing when the county has the ability to do so.

Wolfgram owns Mel’s Bar in Scribner.

He is president of the Scribner Chamber of Commerce and a Scribner City Council member. He is a former law enforcement dispatcher.

