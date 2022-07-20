Street and trails projects to start in August in Fremont

Numerous street projects and one involving a trail are set to start in August in Fremont.

The City of Fremont is planning its annual concrete rehabilitation project.

This involves numerous projects throughout the city. Some panels of concrete may be removed and replaced.

“Usually, those don’t involve closing a street,” said Dave Goedeken, director of public works. “At most, it will close a little segment of a street. We try to accommodate the homeowners.”

The rehabilitation project was contracted to J&R Construction of Fremont, whose bid was $637,000.

Plans are to work on street projects near schools, first, so they can be accomplished while school is still out.

Other projects include:

Clarkson Street asphalt overlay

. This project will extend from 22nd Street to Fifth Street. It is expected to take about two months.

Old Castle Construction of Omaha was awarded the project with a bid of $636,000. Goedeken said the old asphalt will be grinded off. Bad concrete and curbing areas along with any bad or broken storm sewer inlets will be replaced.

Handicapped ramps will be replaced and brought into compliance if they are not up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

16th Street asphalt overlay

. This project will extend from Nye to Colson avenues and is expected to take a month to complete.

The one block segment of work will involve the same overlay process as Clarkson Street. Sanitary sewer manholes will be made flush with the new asphalt. The low bid was for $144,000 from Pavers Inc. of Waverly.

Rawhide Creek Trail

. The contractor for this hiking and biking trail project is K2 Real Estate of Lincoln with a bid of $1.2 million.

Goedeken said the city has been working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation on this project for a several years.

“NDOT actually is administering the project, but the city is paying a portion of the project,” Goedeken said.

NDOT will pay for 80% of the project and the city, 20%.

The project is expected to take about two-and-a-half months and to be completed this fall.

This project consists of two segments. One segment starts at Linden Avenue and the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks. It continues down Linden to Somers Avenue and north on Somers to Ronin Park, stopping at about 19th Street.

The second segment starts at Clemmons Park at 19th Street and Garden City Road and continues down 19th Street to Luther Road. It crosses Luther. On the east side of Luther, it continues north and crosses the Rawhide Creek.

It then parallels the creek to Johnson Road. It will attach to the Johnson Road trail at that road and Rawhide Creek.

Goedeken said work will take place alongside streets so the roadways may be narrowed slightly. Roads won’t be closed.

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved plans for the trail in October 2020.