Support increases for Johnson Park fountain; donations still needed

Support for the Johnson Lake fountain is picking up steam.
Recently, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District voted to commit $5,000 to the project.
The Fremont Kiwanis Club has committed $1,000 to the project as well.
“It’s great,” said Fremonter Don Cunningham, who’s coordinating the endeavor.
Between those funds and another $500 from an anonymous donor, Cunningham said there is $6,500 toward the project.
“We think the total cost with signage will be somewhere around $9,700,” he said. “The signage will acknowledge those who donated to the project.”
That leaves about $3,000 left to raise, he said.
One way that goal could be met is with six, $500 gifts. Plans are to reach out to more groups in town to see if they’d contribute.
“We’re going to try to get this moving along,” he said. “We’d love to have it in by the second week in August. We could have people still enjoy it this summer and into the fall.”
Cunningham said he’s been working with the Wisconsin company, Midwest Ponds. He’s said he favors the Scott Aerator 3 fountain, which including colored lights, would cost $7,167. The fountain has a two-year warranty for the lights and a five-year warranty for the 3-horsepower engine.
He prefers this fountain over others, because it won’t have to be taken out of the lake before each winter and then later put back.
Cunningham said the company’s owner has contacted him and is going to add a second nozzle so the spray can be changed during the year.
The Fremont City Council must approve the project.
“We’re hopeful the council would be supportive of this and we’d have to have a discussion with that body, of course, but we’d like to get it in just as soon as we could,” he said.
In June, the Fremont Parks and Recreation advisory board passed a motion to have Cunningham continue collecting project data and meet with the LPNNRD.
NRDs are agencies dedicated to the conservation and preservation of natural resources and a fountain could provide a considerable aeration benefit to the lake, Cunningham said.
The larger the water drops from the fountain, the more surface area it can oxygenate and the deeper the drops go into the water.
“It’s a significant aeration benefit to the lake,” he said. “This is what’s called a static lake. There’s no inlet, no outlet. The water just sits there and that can, over time, prove to be problematic. Anything we can do to keep that water moving — it’s a plus.”
Cunningham also has said he believes a fountain with LED lights would enhance the east entrance to Fremont.
“It’s a nice way to say ‘goodbye’ to people as they go into work in Omaha in the morning and it’s a nice ‘welcome home’ when they return,” he said.
Cunningham believes the idea of a large fountain by the Military Avenue exit on U.S. Highway 275 has piqued people’s interest.
“There’s a lot of people who’d like to have this happen sooner than later,” he said. “We have a really nice east gateway to Fremont and this is really going to add to it. It’s going to make it come alive.”
Those interested in donating may send checks to Stacy Gibney at First State Bank in Fremont. They should make out the check to the Friends of Fremont Parks and put the words “Floating Fountain” in the memo line on the check.
