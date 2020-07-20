Support increases for Johnson Park fountain; donations still needed

He prefers this fountain over others, because it won’t have to be taken out of the lake before each winter and then later put back.

Cunningham said the company’s owner has contacted him and is going to add a second nozzle so the spray can be changed during the year.

The Fremont City Council must approve the project.

“We’re hopeful the council would be supportive of this and we’d have to have a discussion with that body, of course, but we’d like to get it in just as soon as we could,” he said.

In June, the Fremont Parks and Recreation advisory board passed a motion to have Cunningham continue collecting project data and meet with the LPNNRD.

NRDs are agencies dedicated to the conservation and preservation of natural resources and a fountain could provide a considerable aeration benefit to the lake, Cunningham said.

The larger the water drops from the fountain, the more surface area it can oxygenate and the deeper the drops go into the water.