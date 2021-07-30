Tea Party meeting to focus on City of Fremont's budget

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room in Fremont.
The group will be discussing the city budget, particularly for Capital Improvement Projects. One or two city council representatives may be attending to explain the need for some projects and a little as to how the priority order of projects is decided.
The public is invited.
For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Singles group to gather for lunch
Supportive Singles, a group for men and women, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Arby’s, 2040 N. Bell St., in Fremont.
For more information, call 402-660-8474.
