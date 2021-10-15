 Skip to main content
Tea Party meeting to focus on election audit and canvassing

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

There will be a presentation explaining election audit and canvassing in order to have fair and honest elections.

The public is invited to learn and follow up with questions. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

