Tea Party Patriots of Dodge County plan April 15 meeting

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County are resuming their bi-monthly meetings.
The group will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 15, in Keene Memorial Library’s east annex building.
The group will be discussing some of the bills being proposed in the State Legislature, giving some updates on the standing of some and encouraging everyone to contact the senators by phone and e-mail regarding their position on these bills, for or against.
The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
