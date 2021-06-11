 Skip to main content
Tea Party Patriots plan June 17 meeting
Tea Party Patriots plan June 17 meeting

  Updated
Local News

Tea Party plans June 17 meeting

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room in Fremont.

The group will be providing updated information on Fremont City Council actions and information on its participation in John C. Fremont Days scheduled for July 9-11.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

