Tea Party Patriots plan June 17 meeting

Tea Party plans June 17 meeting
WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room in Fremont.
The group will be providing updated information on Fremont City Council actions and information on its participation in John C. Fremont Days scheduled for July 9-11.
The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
