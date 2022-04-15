 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Tea Party plans April 21 meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

The WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

The group will be showing the Republican Gubernatorial Debate that was broadcast on PBS on April 4. Candidates participating were: Theresa Thibodeau, Breland Ridenour, Charles Herbster and Brett Lindstrom.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea to drop most COVID rules as Omicron wave ebbs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News