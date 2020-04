Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Win It Back, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, is sponsoring a live stream forum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, for Fremont City Council candidates and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, for Fremont mayoral candidates.

In order to view this forum, log on to the Win It Back Facebook page a few minutes before 7 p.m.