Tea Party plans July 1 meeting at Keene Memorial Library
WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room.

The guest speaker will be Tonya Ward, board member of the Douglas and Sarpy counties learning community. She will be talking about how this works, how the idea is spreading across Nebraska and Critical Race Theory.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

