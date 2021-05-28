 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tea Party plans June 3 meeting in Fremont
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Tea Party plans June 3 meeting in Fremont

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the main meeting room inside Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group will update information on the completed state legislative session and proposed changes to the Fremont City Council agenda procedures.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News