 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Tea Party plans May 19 meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

The group hopes to show a movie about election fraud. This is will its last meeting at Keene Memorial Library due to renovations.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how to watch the upcoming 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News