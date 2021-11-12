 Skip to main content
editor's pick top story

Tea Party plans Nov. 18 meeting

Local News

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

The group will be discussing current events and its thankfulness for living in the United States of America.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

