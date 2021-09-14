 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tea Party plans Sept. 16 meeting
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Tea Party plans Sept. 16 meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the main meeting room at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group will conclude the showing of the film, “A More Perfect Union: America Becomes a Nation,” with time for discussion of the film and current events in the city and nation.

The public is invited.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News